110 years of Continuous Publication One hundred and ten years ago, an Italian immigrant who arrived in Boston when he was only sixteen years old saw the realization of his fondest dreams, to establish an Italian language newspaper that would be the genuine voice of the increasing flow of Italians to the United States. The boy was James V. Donnaruma, the newspaper was LA GAZETTA DEL MASSACHUSETTS which is now published in English as the POST-GAZETTE.

He remained at the helm of this well known publication until his demise in 1953 at which time his son, Caesar, took over the reins of running the now famous nationally weekly newspaper located in the North End of Boston. Caesar was loyally assisted by an ingenious wife, Phyllis, who assumed the role of publisher in 1971, as one the nations first Italo-American women publishers. Upon Phyllis' death in October 1990, their daughter, Pamela, continued the tradition as the third generation publisher of the POST-GAZETTE.

The GAZETTA, as it was properly called, was very short in financial means but had a large vision, to give its readers a better and wider understanding between two countries. The so-called Italian Colony, or "La Colonia," had to face a complexity of problems and the GAZETTA had to understand the slow and hard transition of men who, in most cases, had been engaged in agriculture in the home country, whereas here, they were to work in construction, factories and restaurants, eventually emerging as small storekeepers and finally the professions, heads of business enterprises and eventually to become industrial leaders, heads of state, people to be respected by others.

If America was to some a bitter disappointment, to more it remained its great adventure and excitement. There were new ways to be learned as well as new institutions. There were speculators and exploiters to be fought, a "padrone" system was needed to be destroyed. There were churches to be built and above all, immigrants took advantage of America's free education while learning the process of citizenship. We devoted pages and pages to that very mission!

The GAZETTA became, in a way, a sort of guide, so to speak, the go between that brought American political life to the Italian immigrant. Many times our people were sent unknowingly to work in places subject to a strike and were therefore exposed to physical violence on the part of strikers . . . in time, the situation changed as they learned more about the new land of opportunity.

The Italian immigrant was a hard worker, a thrifty man, a family man. He had pride. The GAZETTA stressed on these virtues. We began to publish an all-English section which became a real forum, discussing many problems, criticizing discriminating laws while advocating Americanization and responding to community needs such as the Red Cross appeals.

A typical Horatio Alger story could be repeated by thousands of immigrants and their American born children who became an integral part of this great country, fighting in its wars, facing every national crisis. It would be impossible space wise to enumerate the many initiatives taken by our publication from its inception as "LA GAZETTA" to its present-day format the "POST-GAZETTE" in its 110 years of uninterrupted publication. We never missed an issue, even when the going was very hard.

The moral reward, over the years of hard work, came in many ways when American Presidents, Senators, Congressmen, Governors and other officials publicly praised the work of the newspaper in times of national disaster, in war and in peacetime. The newspaper had to fight vigorously against all forms of discrimination in employment and immigration laws, yet on the issue of loyalty and patriotism, there was never any question.

The Italian immigrants after a long period of confusion, which was often bewildering, has accepted in full the American concept of school, church, and state and has become part of this democratic society, bringing to it all the qualities the Italians always possessed as builders, dreamers, organizers, fighters, artists, inspired teachers and defenders of Italo-American ideals.

Throughout the United States and in Boston, especially where freedom began over 200 years ago, the GAZETTA or the POST-GAZETTE has played a vital part in history.

Today, the University of Minnesota and the University of Florence in Italy have compiled all of our issues from the first to its current publication on microfilm for future generations, thereby recognizing the POST-GAZETTE's historical contribution to this country and the development of our unique race of people on these shores.

We continue to bring to our readers the incredible stories of Americans from coast-to-coast who are the "Builders of America." We salute these great men and women who have made a unique contribution to our country and heritage.

